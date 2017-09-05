Baltic Pipe enters second phase. PGNiG eyes maximum capacity

September 5, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed, state-owned gas giant PGNiG plans to book highest possible capacity in the planned Baltic Pipe gas link, the company CEO Piotr Woźniak said. “The 7.5 bcm of gas is a realistic volume, but we would gladly accept more,” Woźniak said. Polish, state-owned gas infrastructure operator Gaz-System, and its Danish counterpart Energinet, launched the second…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts