Baltic Pipe talks in final stage – Naimski

May 15, 2017 Poland AM

Piotr Naimski, government’s proxy for energy infrastructure said that the talks with Denmark over the planned Baltic Pipe gas link are nearing the end, and the project should be launched by end-2022. “Talks with our Danish partners are in the last stage and we can expect that this plan of connecting Poland to Norwegian gas…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts