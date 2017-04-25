Bank Millennium with PLN 140.5 mln net profit in Q1

WSE-listed Bank Millennium, posted a PLN 140.5 million net profit in Q1, beating the market consensus for PLN 116.8 million. The bank claimed that comparable net profit increased 30 percent y/y. ROE stood at 8.1 percent. The lender had 1.52 million active customers. 136k more y/y, while retail deposits crossed PLN 41 billion with 13…
