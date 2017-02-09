Bank Pekao with better than expected Q4 results.

February 9, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed Bank Pekao edged out consensus expectations with a PLN 494.7 million net profit, down by 5 percent q/q. The analysts expected a PLN 479 million. For the whole 2016, the company posted a PLN 2.28 billion profit (0.6 percent down y/y), which according to the bank’s CEO, Luigi Lovaglio, will be tough to beat…

