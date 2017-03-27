Bank Pocztowy to launch EnveloBank in H2

March 27, 2017 Poland AM

Bank Pocztowy CEO Sławomir Zawadzki said that the lender will launch EnveloBank offshoot in mid-2017. The product will be a “digital platform connecting the Poczta Polska mail and courier services with the banking and insurance products in a mobile transaction model.” With the launch bank will offer new financial and digital services and its internal…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts