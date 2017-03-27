Bank Pocztowy to launch EnveloBank in H2

Bank Pocztowy CEO Sławomir Zawadzki said that the lender will launch EnveloBank offshoot in mid-2017. The product will be a “digital platform connecting the Poczta Polska mail and courier services with the banking and insurance products in a mobile transaction model.” With the launch bank will offer new financial and digital services and its internal…
Related Posts
-
Bank Pocztowy appoints new CEO...September 22, 2016
-
Poczta Polska to expand into insurance a...August 19, 2016
-
Bank Pocztowy to issue bonds worth PLN 1...May 17, 2016
-
Bank Pocztowy may revive IPO idea...November 24, 2015