Bank Pocztowy with potential PLN 500 mln subordinated bond program

August 9, 2017 Poland AM

State-owned Bank Pocztowy is planning a 500 million bond program, the company said in a market filing. According to the lender, the bonds could be issued as subordinated bonds. They will be offered exclusively to institutional investors and could be listed on the WSE’s bond trading platform Catalyst….

