Banking sector H1 profit drops

August 3, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s banking sector recorded an aggregated net profit of PLN 6.88 billion in H1, according to data from the Poland’s Central Bank (NBP), representing a 16.9 percent drop y/y. In June the profit amounted to PLN 1.69 billion. Operational costs stood at PLN 16.66 billion in H1 and increased by 6 percent y/y. Banks’ net…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts