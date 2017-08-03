Banking sector H1 profit drops

Asbud buys land for two residential towe... Developer Asbud Group has acquired almost 18,000 sqm of land located on ul. Towarowa in the quickly developing Rondo Daszyńskiego area of the Wola district of Warsaw where it plans to build a major residential project comprising approximately 900 apa...

A subsidiary of state majority-owned, Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed commercial real estate investor Polski Holding Nieruchomości (PHN) has sold its 50-percent stake in Wrocław Industrial Park, the owner of an eponymous logistics project in Wrocław, to...

Developer Euro Styl, part of the Dom Development capital group, has launched apartment sales in the first phase of its Osiedle Beauforta residential project in Kosakowo municipality near Gdynia. On offer are 26 units in a three-story building, which ...

Record development activity in Poland’s ... Developers put a total of approximately 33,400 new apartments up for sale in the six largest residential markets in Poland (Warsaw, Kraków, Wrocław, the Tri-city, Poznań and Łódź) in the second quarter of this year, according to the latest report by ...