Poland’s banking sector recorded an aggregated net profit of PLN 1.66 billion at end-February, according to data from the Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), representing a 16.8 percent decline y/y.

Net income from banking activity stood at PLN 9.45 billion and increased by 5.2 percent y/y.

Banks’ net interest income grew by 9.8 percent y/y to PLN 6.63 billion. Net fees and commissions came in at PLN 2.06 billion, a 4 percent y/y growth.