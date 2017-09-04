Banking sector profit grows by 25.1% in July – NBP

Poland’s banking sector recorded an aggregated net profit of PLN 1.22 billion in July, according to data from the Poland’s Central Bank (NBP), representing a 25.1 percent growth y/y. At end-July, the sector had PLN 8.09 billion net profit, down by 12.5 percent y/y. Operational costs stood at PLN 2.67 billion in July and decreased…
