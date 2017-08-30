Banks expected to grant over record-high PLN 40 bln in mortgages – report

August 30, 2017 Poland AM

According to report by the Polish Bank Association (ZBP) market lobby, lenders will issue over PLN 40 billion worth of mortgages, exceeding the previous record of PLN 40 billion set in 2012. The previous PLN 39 billion forecast was raised after “spectacular results of the banking sector in mortgage lending in Q1, which was maintained…

