Banks expected to grant over record-high PLN 40 bln in mortgages – report

According to report by the Polish Bank Association (ZBP) market lobby, lenders will issue over PLN 40 billion worth of mortgages, exceeding the previous record of PLN 40 billion set in 2012. The previous PLN 39 billion forecast was raised after “spectacular results of the banking sector in mortgage lending in Q1, which was maintained…
Related Posts
-
Poles with PLN 576 bln liabilities ̵...August 29, 2017
-
NBP: Consumer, corporate loans up, while...August 23, 2017
-
KNF: Banking sector down 17.5% in H1...August 9, 2017
-
Loans up by 3.9%, deposits by 4.8% in H1...August 9, 2017