Banks should negotiate with clients regarding FX loans conversion mid-year – Glapiński

The president of the Polish Central Bank (NBP) Adam Glapiński said that he thinks, lenders should launch massive talks with their clients regarding the FX loans conversion in mid-year, after the details of the new law will be announced in March or April and the new regulations should come into force in September. “These details…
