Barclays raises GDP projections for Poland

Barclays analytics have increased the 2017 forecasts for Poland’s GDP to 3.2 percent from the previous 3 percent.

The bank also revised its annual inflation rate estimate for Poland for 2017, setting it at 2.2 percent, 0.2 percentage points higher than the earlier projection.

The GDP estimate for 2018, remained at 3.4 percent y/y.

The bank expects inflation in the first quarter of 2017 to be 1.8 percent higher y/y (1.7 percent previously), while the second quarter of this year should see prices grow by 2.6 percent (2.1 percent in the last report).

In the first Q3 inflation forecast, Barclays predicts a 2.5 percent rate.