Poland’s base inflation (excluding food and energy prices) amounted to 0.8 percent in July y/y. In m/m terms, it remained unchanged, according to data released by Poland’s Central Bank NBP. Other measures published by NBP, remained either flat as well, or went up, including without administrative prices which stood at 1.7 percent, up by 0.2 percent m/m.

The CPI inflation in June stood at 1.7 percent y/y according to data released by the Central Statistics Office GUS.