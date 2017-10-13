Base inflation reaches 1 percent in September – NBP

Poland’s base inflation (excluding food and energy prices) amounted to 1 percent in September y/y. In m/m terms it increased by 0.3 percentage points, according to data released by Poland’s Central Bank NBP.

Inflation excluding state-controlled prices amounted to 2.3 percent compared to 1.9 percent in August.

Inflation excluding the most volatile prices amounted to 1.5 percent compared to 1.3 percent a month earlier.

The so-called trimmed mean, which excludes the impact of 15 percent of the price basket with the lowest and highest growth rates, was at 1.9 percent compared to 1.7 percent in August, the NBP also said.

The CPI inflation in September stood at 2.2 percent y/y according to data released by the Central Statistics Office GUS.