BBI Development’s net loss increases to PLN 4.35 mln in H1 y/y

Listed real estate developer BBI recorded a PLN 4.35 million consolidated net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent company in the first half of 2017 compared to a PLN 3.28 million loss a year earlier, the company has reported. Operating loss was PLN 1.5 million in comparison with a profit of PLN 0.37 million…
