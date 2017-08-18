BBI signs major tenant for Centrum Marszałkowska in Warsaw

Image: BBI Development

A debt buying company whose name has not been revealed has leased a total of more than 5,200 sqm of office space on four floors in the Centrum Marszałkowska mixed-use project that Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer BBI Development is now (in cooperation with WSS Społem Śródmieście) developing in the downtown of the Polish capital. The scheme, which will be located near the intersection of ul. Marszałkowska and ul. Świętokrzyska, will comprise a combined 16,500 sqm of leasable space (including 3,400 sqm of retail area) with CBRE acting as the exclusive leasing agent. As a result of the latest lease agreement, the office space in Centrum Marszałkowska is now over 40 percent leased out. Michał Skotnicki, the management board president at BBI Development, said that there is much tenant interest in the building and it is likely that it will be fully commercialized when it opens for business in the second quarter of next year.