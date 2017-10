Warsaw Stock Exchange Image : WBJ

The share of bullish investors on the Warsaw Stock Exchange has decreased by 6 percentage points m/m to 37.9 percent, while the share of investors expecting a falling trend over the next six months rose by 1.4 pp m/m to 44.4 percent, according to the investor sentiment index (INI). It is the first INI reading this year where the percentage of bears is larger than that of bullish investors. 17.7 percent of investors (up by 4.6 pp m/m) remain neutral.