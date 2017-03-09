Benefit Systems Q4 profit beats expectations

March 9, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed provider of employee benefit schemes Benefit Systems posted attributable net profit of PLN 28 million in Q4 2016 versus PLN 18.8 million predicted by analysts polled by the Polish Press Agency (PAP). In 2016, Benefit had PLN 82.7 million net profit, up from PLN 49.09 million in 2015. EBIDTA for 2016 stood at PLN…

