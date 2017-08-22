Benefit Systems to buy Fitness Club S4

WSE-listed employee benefits program operator Benefit Systems, signed a preliminary agreement to buy Fitness Club S4 fitness chain for PLN 23.8 million, the company said in a market filing. The deal is valid till July 30, 2018, and includes PLN 7 million in advance payment. Fitness Club S4 operates 15 fitness clubs around Poland….
