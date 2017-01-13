Best collecting on debts

January 13, 2017 Poland AM

Best Group, a large debt collection company in Poland, in 2016 earmarked for investments portfolios a total of PLN 258.3 million in new debts, the company announced in a press release on Friday. Also, they acquired debt portfolios with a total nominal value of PLN 2.27 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2016. In the…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts