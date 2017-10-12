Best collector debt portfolio value reaches PLN 1.66 bln

WSE-listed debt collector Best debt portfolio’s nominal value amounted to PLN 1.669 billion in Q1-Q3 2017, which is a 61 percent y/y increase. In Q3 alone, the company bought PLN 702.5 million worth of debt alone, the company said in a market filing. Moreover, in Q3, recoveries increased by 36 percent y/y to PLN 77.9…

