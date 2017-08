Best extends Inkaso tender

Inbap looking for Biała Podlaska mall co... Investment fund Inbap is now in the process of selecting a general contractor for the planned Rywal IV shopping center project in Biała Podlaska in eastern Poland. The two-floor scheme will be developed on ul. Narutowicza and will comprise a total of...

Diament Plaza hotel in Katowice to be ex... Diament Investment has contracted construction company Warbud to expand the existing Diament Plaza four-star hotel in downtown Katowice. The builder will construct a new five-floor building with 89 rooms as well as add two floors to the existing hote... Diament Plaza hotel in Katowice to be ex...

Murapol buying land for major Warsaw pro... Murapol, one of the largest residential developers in Poland, has signed a preliminary agreement for the purchase of approximately 4.4 hectares of land in the Ursus district of Warsaw as it continues to strengthen its presence in the city. The acquis...

Record development activity in warehouse... More than 1.6 million sqm of warehouse and industrial space was under construction in Poland at the end of H1 2017, twice as much as at the end of H1 2016, according to a recent report by Savills. Almost 800,000 sqm of warehouse and industrial space ...