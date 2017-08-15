Best extends Inkaso tender

WSE-listed debt collector Best extended its tender offer for 4.27 million Kredyt Inkaso shares till August 17, as it still did not secure the antitrust watchdog (UOKiK) approval for the takeover, the company said in a market filing. Back in July, Best announced a tender offer for 4.27 million shares representing a 33.01 percent stake…
Related Posts
-
Debt collector Best bids on 33.01% in Kr...July 10, 2017
-
Best to trade bonds on Catalyst...March 15, 2016
-
Best wins auction for securitized debts ...February 26, 2016
-
Kruk eyes Kredyt InkasoFebruary 15, 2016