Best extends Inkaso tender

August 15, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed debt collector Best extended its tender offer for 4.27 million Kredyt Inkaso shares till August 17, as it still did not secure the antitrust watchdog (UOKiK) approval for the takeover, the company said in a market filing. Back in July, Best announced a tender offer for 4.27 million shares representing a 33.01 percent stake…

