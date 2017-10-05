Best with PLN 250 mln debt issue

October 5, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed debt collector Best launched a 3-year PLN 250 million bond program, the company said in a market filing. Issues will be either PLN or EUR-denominated and will be offered to institutional investors through a private placement. The bonds will be traded on an alternative market….

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts