Best with PLN 250 mln debt issue

WSE-listed debt collector Best launched a 3-year PLN 250 million bond program, the company said in a market filing. Issues will be either PLN or EUR-denominated and will be offered to institutional investors through a private placement. The bonds will be traded on an alternative market….
