Best with UOKiK approval to takeover Kredyt Inkaso

WSE-listed debt collector Best, received the regulatory approval from the antitrust watchdog UOKiK to takeover its competitor Kredyt Inkaso. This way, the last regulatory hurdle to complete the tender for its shares have been cleared. Back in July, Best announced a tender offer for 4.27 million shares representing a 33.01 percent stake in Kredyt Inkaso…
