BGK grants PLN 40.95 bln ‘de minimis’ guarantees

August 13, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s state-owned lender BGK has granted PLN 40.95 billion in guarantees for loans worth some PLN 72.74 billion issued to SMEs as of end-July under the state program of ‘de minimis’ credit guarantees, the bank said. As many as 128,298 SMEs took loans under the program. Firms can take loans of up to PLN 3.5…

