BGK grants PLN 41.57 bln ‘de minimis’ guarantees

September 17, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s state-owned lender BGK has granted PLN 41.57 billion in guarantees for loans worth some PLN 73.84 billion issued to SMEs as of end-August under the state program of ‘de minimis’ credit guarantees, the bank said. As many as 129,128 SMEs took loans under the program. Firms can take loans of up to PLN 3.5…

