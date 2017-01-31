BGK – no more applications for 2017 MdM subsidies

On February 1, Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) suspended applications for subsidies under the government’s “Apartments for the Young” (MdM) program for 2017. BGK said that the total amount of financial support resulting from the requests of buyers for 2017 reached the equivalent of 95 percent the amount planned in the budget for that period. “Accordingly,…
Related Posts
-
BGK investing in tourism for the East...December 22, 2016
-
BKG will have a new CEODecember 12, 2016
-
Poland’s National Development Bank to in...November 24, 2016
-
Over 6,000 new apartments to be built un...October 12, 2016