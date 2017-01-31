BGK – no more applications for 2017 MdM subsidies

On February 1, Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK) suspended applications for subsidies under the government’s “Apartments for the Young” (MdM) program for 2017. BGK said that the total amount of financial support resulting from the requests of buyers for 2017 reached the equivalent of 95 percent the amount planned in the budget for that period. “Accordingly,…

