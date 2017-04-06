BGK suspends accepting MdM applications

State-run lender BGK has suspended accepting application for the Apartments for the Youth (MdM) scheme for 2018 as the demand has reached 50 percent of the allocated funds. “The limit for 2018 stands at PLN 762 million, while PLN 381 million has already been reserved,” BGK said. The remaining funds will be available after January 1, 2018, that’s when the applications will resume. The next tranche will also be the last, as the program was scheduled for 2014-2018 period.

The Apartments for Youth program was launched in 2014 and replaced the “Family on its Own” mortgage subsidy program, which expired at the end of 2012.