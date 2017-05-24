BGK to launch social housing financing platform with EIB

May 24, 2017 Poland AM

State-owned lender BGK signed a deal with the European Investment Bank to launch an investment platform supporting social and affordable housing projects. By 2021 it will support projects worth PLN 2.1 billion. “Poland needs significant investment in social and affordable housing in the coming years and the availability of public funding and public programs in…

