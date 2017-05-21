BGK with PLN 1.2 bln bonds issue

Housing permits on the rise – GUS At end-April 2017, the number of housing permits has increased by 36.8 percent to 83,440, according to data released by the Central Statistics Office (GUS), moreover, the number of dwellings completed declined by 0.4 percent y/y to 50,935. The number...

Over one mln sqm of warehouse space unde... More than one million sqm of modern warehouse space is now under construction in Poland, with approximately 80 percent of the volume having already been commercialized, according to the latest report by Colliers International. BTS (build-to-suit) and...

Atal puts more Francuska Park apartments... Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Atal has launched apartment sales in the fifth phase of its Francuska Park residential project in Katowice. This phase of the scheme will comprise a total of 139 housing units in two buildings, which are schedul... Atal puts more Francuska Park apartments...

SEGRO Logistics Park Warsaw, Nadarzyn wi... A new part of building “C” in the SEGRO Logistics Park Warsaw, Nadarzyn complex near the Polish capital has obtained a BREEAM certificate for energy efficiency and environmental performance at the “Very Good” level. According to SEGRO, the developer ...