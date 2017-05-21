BGK with PLN 1.2 bln bonds issue

State bank BGK issued 1.2 million bonds worth PLN 1k each, the bank said in a market filing. The papers will mature in three years, till then BGK will pay interest to bondholders every six months. By end-March, BGK liabilities amount to PLN 80.6 billion, the bank said. …
