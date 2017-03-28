Białystok malls follow the extension trend

The eastern city of Białystok has seen a number of extensions to its shopping centers, with two still ongoing: the extension of Auchan Hetmańska set to be completed in 2017 and CH Zielone Wzgórze scheduled for completion in 2018, which will altogether add 14,500 sqm to the market, according to a recent report by Colliers International. At the end of 2016, another 2,000 sqm was delivered within the Outlet Center Białystok scheme.

Białystok has eight shopping centers with a total GLA of 265,000 sqm. The saturation level stands at 731 sqm per 1,000 residents. The largest mall in the city is Galeria Alfa, which features 37,500 sqm.

Vacancies decreased last year by 1.1 pp to 3.3 percent. Rents for a prime flagship fashion store of 100-150 sqm stood at €27-29 per sqm per month.