BIEC drops in September

The leading indicator of economic sentiment (WWK) in Poland estimated by the Bureau for Investments and Economic Cycles (BIEC) dropped by 1.6 points and stood at 168.3 points in September.

“The last half-year was characterized by increased volatility of almost all components of the index, which is probably the consequence of the increased uncertainty among market participants. This limits the development plans of businesses, and their strategies are centered on the current alignment of production plans with current demand,” the report said.