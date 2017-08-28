BIEC: Economic sentiment grows again in August

The leading indicator of economic sentiment (WWK) in Poland estimated by the Bureau for Investments and Economic Cycles (BIEC) grew by 1.3 points and stood at 169.9 points in August.

“The most significant impact on the growth of the index this month was a significant drop in inventories of stocked goods. This could signal increased production in the coming months if stock shrinkage was accompanied by increased orders. Unfortunately, lately, we do not see new orders coming in a wider stream. The overall portfolio of orders executed for both domestic and foreign customers remained in July at the level of the previous month,” the report said.