The leading indicator of economic sentiment (WWK) in Poland estimated by the Bureau for Investments and Economic Cycles (BIEC) grew by 2 points and stood at 169.1 points in May.

According to analysts the growth was fueled mostly by a significant increase in orders. “The growth in orders was mostly seen in larger companies employing over 250 people. When it comes to sectors, the biggest increases were recorded in minerals, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and in automotive exports,” the report said.