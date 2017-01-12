Biedronka continues to appeal to budget shoppers

Biedronka increased its sales in 2016, according to Jeronimo Martins, the owner of the retail chain. Consolidated sales were up PLN 44.2 billion, an increase of 6.3 percent, y/y. Q4 sales also increased – at PLN 11 billion they were up 10.5 percent, y/y. Sales of Biedronka in 2016 constituted 66.9 per cent of total revenues…
