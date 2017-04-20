Biedronka with 8.4% LfL sales growth in Q1 2017

April 20, 2017 Poland AM

Retail chain Biedronka, owned by Portuguese Jeronimo Martins, had a 8.4 increase in like-for-like sales in Q1 2017, Jeronimo Martins said in a market filing. Sales in PLN increased by 9.7 percent y/y and reached €2.53 billion. “Consumer environment remained favorable, benefiting from family subsidies which started to be distributed from April 2016, and the…

