Biedronka with €10 billion sales in 2016

February 22, 2017 Poland AM

Portuguese Jeronimo Martins, operator of grocery chain Biedronka released preliminary financial results of its Polish operations. Biedronka’s EBITDA stood at €707 million (10.3 percent increase year-on-year), while like-for-like sales rose 9.5 percent. Total sales increased by 6.3 percent year-on-year and amounted to €9.8 billion. The whole group’s sales at €14.6 billion, representing a 6.5 percent…

