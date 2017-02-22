Biedronka with €10 billion sales in 2016

Portuguese Jeronimo Martins, operator of grocery chain Biedronka released preliminary financial results of its Polish operations. Biedronka’s EBITDA stood at €707 million (10.3 percent increase year-on-year), while like-for-like sales rose 9.5 percent. Total sales increased by 6.3 percent year-on-year and amounted to €9.8 billion. The whole group’s sales at €14.6 billion, representing a 6.5 percent…
Related Posts
-
Biedronka continues to appeal to budget ...January 12, 2017
-
Arcona to acquire Polish retail portfoli...November 10, 2016
-
Biedronka to open 100 more stores in Pol...October 31, 2016
-
Biedronka sales grow 8.5% LFL in Q3...October 24, 2016