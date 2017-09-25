Biggest developers back in Wrocław for 7th Developers’ Days

One of the biggest sector conferences in Poland coming soon. The influence of the real estate development market on Polish economy, new development laws, changing trends in housing, strategy of cities’ development and real estate marketing – these are the most important topics which will be brought up during the 7th edition of Developers’ Days. The conference, which is one of the most prestigious events in housing real estate sector, will take place on October 12th at Wrocław Congress Centre, next to the Centennial Hall.

As every year, Wrocław will host market analysts and specialists from the fields of development, banking, finances and architecture. Among the guests and speakers will be the CEOs of the biggest real estate development companies, bank directors and politicians from both national and local governments. The debates will see extraordinary experts, such as: Tomasz Żuchowski – Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Construction, professor Witold Orłowski – member of the National Development Council, Rafał Dutkiewicz – Mayor of Wrocław, Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz – President of the Polish Banks Association, as well as dr. Robert Sobiech from the Institute of Public Politics at Collegium Civitas. Discussions conducted in the company of experts will allow for the creation of recommendations, thanks to which the real estate development sector will gain a real influence on the growth of Polish cities.

The inaugural lecture on the influence of demographic changes on the development of Poland and Wrocław will be given by professor Witold Orłowski. During the debates, experts will discuss, among others, the financial challenges for development in terms of energy saving, as well as the requirements connected to the proposed changes in the Construction Code. The talks will also focus on the themes tied to the urban planning issues – how to plan city areas and housing estates so that their inhabitants can live comfortably, how will the cities of the future look and what will their citizens be like. The specialists will also present the modern technological solutions to support the development marketing – how to sell real estate using 3D and VR and how to reach customers using new media. A new report by REAS on the Wrocław real estate market will also be presented at the conference.

The event is organised by the Wrocław seat of Polish Association of Development Companies and the Western Economic Chamber. The Developers’ Days main partner is the company PwC. The conference is under the honorary patronage of: Minister of Infrastructure and Construction, Voivode of Lower Silesia, Marshal of the Lower Silesian Voivodeship, and the Mayor of Wrocław.