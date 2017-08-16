BizTech Konsulting to debut on NewConnect on August 21st

IT consulting firm BizTech Konsulting will debut on the small-cap, alternative market NewConnect next Monday, the WSE announced. The company provides IT services and at present BizTech Konsulting activities include consulting, advising on the selection and maintenance of Oracle licenses, ensuring the continuity and availability of IT services, security and IT outsourcing. In the first…
