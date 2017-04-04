Bloomberg: Poland to be Brexit’s biggest loser?

Poland might be one of the Brexit’s losers, according to Bloomberg. The UK’s exit from the EU, might hurt Polish economy directly and indirectly and cost it billion of euros. “It’s obvious that Brexit is crucially important to us,” Deputy Foreign Minister Konrad Szymański was quoted as saying. “If we don’t carry it out well,…
