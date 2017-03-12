Boeing to negotiate with Defense Ministry the sale of mid-range VIP planes

The Ministry of Defense has asked Boeing to negotiate the deal to sell mid-range planes for Polish officials. The previous tender was canceled after two bids submitted by Boeing and Glomex-Lufthansa Technik consortium were rejected for legal and financial reasons. Both companies offered two new and one used Boeing B737-800 planes for PLN 3.44 billion…
