Bogdanka optimistic about future coal consumption, plans to increase output

Mining company Bogdanka wants to increase its annual production of fine dry coal by 0.7 million tonnes a year to reach an average annual production quota of 9.2 million tonnes in 2017-2025. According to the company’s estimation there may be a shortage of fine dry coal on the market, as most mining firms focus on…
