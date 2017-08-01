Bogdanka posts PLN 112 mln H1 net profit – prelim. results

WSE-listed coal miner Bogdanka posted a PLN 112.1 million net profit in H1, while its EBITDA stood at PLN 318.6 million, according to the company’s preliminary financial results. Last year, at end-June, the company posted a PLN 75 million net profit and PLN 277.4 million EBITDA. Revenues stood at PLN 902.1 million. In Q2, net…
