Bogdanka posts PLN 182 mln net profit for 2016 – prelim. results

March 14, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed coal miner Bogdanka posted a PLN 182 million net profit in FY 2016, while its EBITDA stood at PLN 606.5 million, according to the company’s preliminary financial results. Revenues stood at PLN 1.78 billion. In Q4, net profit was at PLN 61.8 million, and EBIDTA at PLN 148.4 million. Revenues amounted to PLN 471.9…

