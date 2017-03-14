Bogdanka posts PLN 182 mln net profit for 2016 – prelim. results

WSE-listed coal miner Bogdanka posted a PLN 182 million net profit in FY 2016, while its EBITDA stood at PLN 606.5 million, according to the company’s preliminary financial results. Revenues stood at PLN 1.78 billion. In Q4, net profit was at PLN 61.8 million, and EBIDTA at PLN 148.4 million. Revenues amounted to PLN 471.9…
Related Posts
-
Bogdanka optimistic about future coal co...February 10, 2017
-
Bogdanka and Puławy extend coal supply d...December 7, 2016
-
Bogdanka aims to sell over 9 mln tons of...August 26, 2016
-
Enea wants to increase its coal reserves...July 20, 2016