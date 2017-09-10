Bogdanka Q2 profit grows

WSE-listed coal miner Bogdanka recorded a consolidated net profit of PLN 43.95 million in Q2 2017 against PLN 20.51 million profit a year earlier, the company said in its report. EBIT stood at PLN 58.13 million vs. PLN 18.58 million profit a year earlier. EBITDA amounted to PLN 138.82 million compared to PLN 104.03 million…
Related Posts
-
Bogdanka posts PLN 112 mln H1 net profit...August 1, 2017
-
Bogdanka to double its coal resources wi...July 18, 2017
-
Bogdanka posts PLN 182 mln net profit fo...March 14, 2017
-
Bogdanka optimistic about future coal co...February 10, 2017