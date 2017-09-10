Bogdanka Q2 profit grows

September 10, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed coal miner Bogdanka recorded a consolidated net profit of PLN 43.95 million in Q2 2017 against PLN 20.51 million profit a year earlier, the company said in its report. EBIT stood at PLN 58.13 million vs. PLN 18.58 million profit a year earlier. EBITDA amounted to PLN 138.82 million compared to PLN 104.03 million…

