According to BOŚ Bank analysts, Poland’s GDP will grow by 3.5 percent in Q1 2017, while the consumption dynamic will remain above 4 percent y/y. In Q4, the growth stood at 2.7 percent.

The boost will be fueled by increased supply, private consumption and lower unemployment and low inflation.

CPI should remain at 1.7 percent throughout the year on average, according to banks’ economists.