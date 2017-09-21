BOŚ Q2 profit grows

WSE-listed lender BOŚ reported a consolidated net profit of PLN 23.4 million in Q2, compared with PLN 1.17 million profit last year. Net interest income came in at PLN 97.21 million, versus PLN 67.72 million in Q2 2016. Net fees and commissions totaled PLN 25.72 million, compared with PLN 28.81 million in the previous year….
