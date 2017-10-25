Bounty Brands acquires FMCG firm Profi

FMCG company Bounty Brands Hokding Limited has acquired Polish soup and meat products producer Profi, Bounty Brands informed. “Profi is also developing in the rapidly expanding healthy food segments, such as meals ready to eat, fresh soups and lunch salads. Bounty Brands is planning on accelerating Profi’s growth in these categories, with the support from…
Related Posts
-
Eurocash leases over 4,600 sqm in Maryna...September 1, 2016
-
Eurocash profit at PLN 52.5 mln in Q2...August 22, 2016
-
Eurocash keen on Żabka in order to overt...June 29, 2016
-
Czech deputy PM eyes acquisitions in Pol...November 26, 2015