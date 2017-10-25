Bounty Brands acquires FMCG firm Profi

October 25, 2017 Poland AM

FMCG company Bounty Brands Hokding Limited has acquired Polish soup and meat products producer Profi, Bounty Brands informed. “Profi is also developing in the rapidly expanding healthy food segments, such as meals ready to eat, fresh soups and lunch salads. Bounty Brands is planning on accelerating Profi’s growth in these categories, with the support from…

