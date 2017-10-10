Bouygues launches Camelia project in Warsaw

Developer Bouygues Immobilier Polska has appointed builder Budimex as the general contractor of its Camelia residential project in Warsaw. Construction work on the scheme launched towards the end of September and is scheduled to finish in December 2018. The five-storey Camelia development is located on ul. Potrzebna in the Włochy district of the Polish capital and will comprise 161 units. Bouygues Immobilier Polska is currently also working on a number of other residential investments in Warsaw, including Linde Résidence in the Bielany district, Villa Bohème in the Praga Południe district and Atelier Praga in the Praga Północ district.