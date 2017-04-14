Bouygues sales down in Q1, set to improve in coming quarters

Developer Bouygues Immobilier Polska sold 219 apartments in Q1 2017, compared with the 265 units the company offloaded in the same period last year. According to sales and marketing director Krzysztof Foder, the decrease in sales resulted from stock depletion, with the developer planning to launch a number of new projects in Q2 and Q3. Bouygues expects that the sales results for the whole year will be better than in 2016 when the company found buyers for 1,100 apartments. This year, the developer’s target is 1,150 units, Foder said. In Q1 2017, Bouygues launched two schemes (Linde Residence in Bielany and Camelie in Włochy) in Warsaw and one (Jagiełły 6) in Wrocław. In the pipeline are investments in locations including Warsaw’s Praga and Bielany. The company is currently present in three markets in Poland – Warsaw, Wrocław and Poznań – and wants to enter Kraków in the near future.